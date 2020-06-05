35 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

There are 13 infected people from Sarnitsa municipality – the new coronavirus outbreak in the country.

149 of all 2627 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals, 8 of them - in intensive care units.

The number of the fatalities has reached 159. 68 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of the cured patients to 1,390.