Metropolitan Joan of Varna and Veliki Preslav served a solemn Christian mass on occasion of the holiday of the coastal city.

The festive programme of Bulgaria’s sea capital includes a series of cultural initiatives and entertainment events, including workshop for colored mosaics for children and “The Sweetest Day” children's fiesta at the entrance of the Sea Garden, as well as exhibition of students from the National School of Arts "Dobri Hristov".

The winners of the international regatta Cor Caroli will be awarded today. The city’s honorary awards will be presented later this evening. A concert with the participation of the orchestra and the soloists of the State Opera Varna under the conductorship of Martin Panteleev will be held at the Summer Theater. Fireworks over Varna Bay will begin shortly before midnight.