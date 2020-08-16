The number of new people infected with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 90, confirmed after 2,754 PCR tests - approximately twice less than yesterday, according to the National Information Portal.

The highest number of new cases has been found in Sofia-city - 17, in Blagoevgrad - 14, in Plovdiv - 12 and in Pleven and Silistra - 8 each.

In the past 24 hours three people have died, 47 have been cured. 55 patients are in intensive care units.

The active cases are currently 4,677.