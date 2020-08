169 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 3,667 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal shows.

4.6% of all PCR tests returned positive. 782 patients are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 61 of whom in intensive care units. Seven people have died of COVID-19 and 257 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.