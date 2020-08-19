More than 1,000 soldiers from the Bulgarian and the US armed forces are participating together at “Thracian Summer-2020 exercise”. The military men are to make a landing with the participation of US Super Hercules aircraft, Spartan military transport aircraft, MIG-29 fighter jets, Cougar and Mi-17 helicopters.

Head of Bulgarian Energy Holding Resigns

The aircraft and the helicopters comes from Cheshnegirovo, Vrazhdebna, Krumovo and Graf Ignatievo air bases.

Aviation equipment will be also shown during the exercise. Paratroopers from the Joint Special Operations Command are also participating at “Thracian Summer-2020”.

The military exercise is held until August 28 at Krumovo airport (Plovdiv), Cheshnegirovo airport, the villages of Poroina and Lenovo.