Bulgaria has seen a 32.8% drop in the cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. During the same period, Croatia has an increase in the number of infections by 181%, France - 106%, the Netherlands - 46% and Greece - 51%. These data of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control were published on the Facebook profile of Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"As the pandemic grows around the world, Bulgaria is one of the few countries that manages it properly. We were the first to introduce restrictive measures. They were flexible and so the economy continued to work" Borissov commented.