For the past 24 hours, 151 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 8,649 PCR tests performed. The highest number of new cases has been registered in Blagoevgrad - 24, Plovdiv and Sofia - 19 each, Varna - 12, Dobrich - 11, Ruse and Yambol - 8 each.

According to the National Information Portal, 752 people are currently being treated in hospital and 60 are in intensive care units.

For the past 24 hours, 232 people have been cured and 8 patients have died. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 14,820 and total number of fatalities - 527.