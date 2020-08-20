Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova has showed her support for the draft of a new Constitution submitted by GERB. "The changes in the Constitution proposed by GERB are "a matter of meeting the needs of society" and that a basic law should not be static and should be changed", she said for a special interview for NOVA.

Nikolova claims young people in the country want changes and the government is obliged to provide. As for the number of members of parliament, she said she approved the proposed reduction of number of MPs.

