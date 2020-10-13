Bulgaria is going to construct Unit No. 7 of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced during an inspection of the site on Tuesday.

"There has been an environmental impact assessment since February and we are going to construct Unit 7. We are going to have 100% diversification, as we have done with gas. We are developing a system for small modular stations," Borissov added.

He underlined that the procedure for the Belene NPP project must continue.