Bulgaria’s gross domestic product is to decrease by 4% in 2020 and then regain ground with 4.1% growth in 2021 the International Monetary Fund forecasts in its latest World Economic Outlook report presented on Tuesday.

IMF expects that inflation in Bulgaria will slow down from 2.5% in 2019 to 1.2% in 2020 and then increase to 1.7% in 2021.

Unemployment in Bulgaria is to increase from 4.2% in 2019 to 5.6% in 2020. In 2021, Bulgaria’s unemployment is expected to fall to 4.5%, IMF further forecasts.