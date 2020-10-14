“There is no way the country can give up on building new units for the Belene NPP project. One of the reasons is that the coal-fired power stations should be done away with and replaced by emission-free options. The implementation of the project continues by a decision of the Bulgarian National Assembly,” said Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova for NOVA.

Regarding the planned construction of Unit No. 7 of the existing Kozloduy NPP, Minister Petkova stated that it is Bulgaria’s main aim to diversify its energy resources.

“We are turning our attention to USA to see which the latest technologies are which they are working with,” Minister Petkova added.