In 11 years, Bulgaria has increased its net assets per capita three times, to 9,586 euro, PM Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook, citing a survey by German insurance company Allianz.

Thanks to the good results in recent years Bulgarian households and the economy are prepared for the crisis. This is not something that should reassure us. A sensible financial policy, the fight against contraband and investments have enabled us to, once again, raise salaries in the budget sector by another 10%, Boyko Borissov writes.

За последните 11 години България е увеличила три пъти своите нетни активи на глава от населението до 9586 евро. Това е... Posted by Boyko Borissov on Tuesday, 13 October 2020

He adds that the government will give pensioners an additional 25 euro a month until the end of the pandemic, and will continue to pursue its policies for assisting businesses, which have helped save 300,000 jobs.