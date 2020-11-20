Over the past 24 hours in Bulgaria there were 3,899 new cases of COVID-19, confirmed through 10,311 PCR tests, according to the data. The positivity rate was 37.81 per cent.



The total number of positive cases in Bulgaria reached 114,435 and currently 78,459 of them are active. The number of hospitalized patients reached 5,878 of whom 344 are in intensive care units.

The number of recoveries increased by 847 since yesterday, and there were 119 new fatalities.