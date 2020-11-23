The growth of the number of coronavirus patients in recent weeks dictates the need for very restrictive measures. Otherwise, the health system would not cope with the situation. This was what the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov said today at a briefing after a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The measures proposed by Angelov include:

- extension of the declared emergency epidemic situation by 4 months - until the end of March 2021;

- suspension of attendance classes, practices and internships in all universities, schools, kindergartens and nurseries, as well as extracurricular activities;

- suspension of collective sports events, congress-conference events, seminars and privately organized celebrations.

- extension of the ban on visits to discos and nightclubs.

- suspension of the work of the restaurants and entertainment establishments. Restaurants should only work for home deliveries.

- suspension of all non-food stores, including malls, with the exception of pharmacies, drugstores, postal and payment service providers, banks, insurers.

- suspension of internal and external excursions. No restrictions on the activity of public transport.

The measures are to be discussed by the Council of Ministers. If adopted, the proposed restrictions would take effect on Friday - November 27.