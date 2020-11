Daily COVID-19 death toll has reached its highest level in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 189 infected people passed away. 1702 were cured from the coronavirus, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

There are 7244 PCR tests performed. 3144 are the positive samples.

Most new cases have been registered in Sofia (933), Plovdiv (361) and Varna (239).