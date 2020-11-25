In the past 24 hours, 4382 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered after 10,474 PCR tests, according to the single information portal. This equals 42% of those tested.

The total number of infected has already reached 129,348. There are 86,020 active cases and 6365 patients are in hospital. There are 392 people in intensive care wards. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,126 medics have been infected. The new cases from past day are 182.

During the past day, 1876 people recovered, which has been the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of recovered people has reached 40,102. 157 people infected with coronavirus passed away in the past 24 hours. The total number of dead has reached 3226.