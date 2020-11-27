The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 3,568, according to data of the Single Information Portal at midnight. Positive samples are 39.2% of the 9093 PCR tests performed. The active cases of coronavirus infection in this country have reached 88 224.

Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna are again the cities with the biggest number of newly infected with 712 new cases in the capital, 386 in Plovdiv and 280 cases in Varna.

6655 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, as 430 patients are in the intensive care wards. 2,255 patients recovered during the past 24 hours and 162 passed away.

According to the National Information System in this country, coronavirus infection has been confirmed among 5496 medical staff. The new cases registered during the past 24 hours are 216.