Bulgaria has registered a total of 3,327 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, established for the last 24 hours. This is 36.25% of the 9,179 PCR tests performed. The highest number of newly registered cases is in Sofia - 754, followed by Plovdiv - with 322 new cases, Varna - with 266, and Stara Zagora - with 248. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

There are currently 6,647 people with coronavirus infection in hospitals, 436 are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 1,865 people were cured and 151 patients with COVID-19 died.



There are now 89,535 officially registered active cases.