739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. They are based on nearly 2000 PCR tests done over the weekend.

The cured are 815. 65 more infected people died.

430 patients are in intensive care units, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 142,486, 90,078 of them - active.