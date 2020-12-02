Bulgaria has registered 3,475 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is 38.37% of the 9,056 PCR tests performed. The highest number of new cases is registered in Sofia - 722, followed by Plovdiv - 355, and Burgas - 318.



153 people died of COVID-19 complications in the last 24 hours. 2,435 persons were cured.

There are currently 6,635 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 493 of them in the intensive care units. The active cases at the moment are 91,587.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 6,236 medical personnel. 208 of them were registered during the past 24 hours.



