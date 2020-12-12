The current anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria will be in force until December 21. This became clear at today's working meeting, which Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened with members of the government, the National Operational Headquarters, the national Vaccine Task Force and the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, the government's press service announced.

At the meeting, Bulgaria's Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev quoted a study, according to which after the second week of online learning the motivation to learn falls sharply, and the lack of socialization and more movement has a detrimental effect to children in preschool.

As for the assistance for parents whose children are currently studying remotely, the Minister of Social Affairs Denitsa Sacheva pointed out that there are almost 22,000 submitted applications for assistance.

It also became clear that about 3,000 employers have applied for 15,000 jobs under the support measure for closed businesses. The amendments to the State of Emergency Act are already in force and on this basis the procedure for business support with the help of the National Revenue Agency begins.