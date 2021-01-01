Today, 1 January 2021, the transitional period after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU expired.

Bulgarian citizens without residency status or temporary residency status can enter and stay without a visa in the UK for up to 6 months. They can enter the country multiple times for tourism, participation in meetings and conferences, short courses, but not live permanently, work or have access to public funds.

Entry into the United Kingdom without residency status will be possible with an international passport.



Bulgarian driver's licenses will be valid in the UK, while Bulgarian citizens wishing to stay longer than 6 months or settle in the UK must apply for a visa.