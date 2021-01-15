Sofia's budget for 2021 is over 963 million euros, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said. The main priorities are repairs and construction of roads, sewerage systems, providing more places for children in kindergartens, improving air quality and cleanliness of the city. The capital investments will reach 260 million euros.

The municipality will provide 394m euros from its own revenues. Another 354m euros will come from the state under various programs. Grants from various European programs total more than 151m euros. The rest of the money comes from the transitional balance of the previous budget, BTA has reported.