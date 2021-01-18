As of today, the second phase of the immunization against COVID-19 starts of people in regions where enough medical staff have been vaccinated. According to the national vaccination plan, the second group includes residents and staff of nursing homes, teachers and mink farm workers.

A week later, mass testing will begin with rapid antigen tests of 90,000 employees in the education system.

77 new COVID-19 cases reported

“This is the only shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that is reduced,” said Chief State Health Inspector Ass. Professor Angel Kunchev upon the arrival of a shipment of 18,720 vaccines at Sofia airport.

“If you want more details why this is so, you have to ask the manufacturer. As far as I know the idea is the reconstruction of their production and enhancement of their capacities to meet the needs of counties for even bigger shipments. I am expecting the country to be given compensations with bigger deliveries in the second half of February-March,” Ass. Professor Angel Kunchev explained.

“There is a sufficient number of second doses set aside for the persons who have taken the first vaccine. For all of them there is a second dose and we are only doing new vaccinations when we are sure there is a second dose for each person,” Angel Kunchev said.