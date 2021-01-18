The authorities are discussing a stage-by-stage lifting of the anti-epidemic measures in the country.

“We are receiving different proposals regarding the reopening of sites,” said Social Minister Denitsa Sacheva for NOVA.

“There are proposals that we should start with the winter resorts because for them the season is almost over. Perhaps as of mid-February – for restaurants and drinking establishments on the territory of big cities. For shopping malls the restrictions will continue a while longer,” Minister Sacheva added.

“Unfortunately the crisis will transform some of the businesses – and not just the hotel and restaurant business. On 14 January unemployment stood at 7.02%. The number of registered unemployed persons is 230,604", Sacheva added.