33 universities will receive more than 2 million euros in the period from May to the end of 2021, in order to pay compensations to 1,000 retired lectures over the age 65.

This is seen in the program of the Ministry of Education, published for public discussion, which aims at rejuvenating the academic staff in the state universities, BTA has reported.

Restructuring is needed to increase the cost-effectiveness of universities due to the high percentage of lecturers at retirement age and the declining number of students caused by the demographic crisis.

This will give the opportunity to the younger members of the academic staff for development and professional growth, the reasons read.