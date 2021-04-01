By order of Health Minister Kostadin Angelov for a gradual easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, as of today, visits to cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, libraries and circus shows are allowed at no more than 30% capacity, as are dance, creative and art activities.

Мore than 10 000 COVID-19 patients are now in hospital

Gyms and swimming pools are also reopening at no more than 30% capacity and a physical distance of 1.5 metres.

Non-food shops with a sales area of over 300 sq. m. can work with customers only in outdoor areas. Visits to food establishments are only allowed in outdoor dining areas from 6 AM until 11 PM.