Bulgaria is to receive 1,251,000 doses of “solidarity vaccines”.These numbers were negotiated at a meeting of the permanent representatives of the member countries. The agreement was proposed by the Portuguese Presidency.

The doses are part of the total of 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine negotiated at the latest European Council meeting. They will be distributed proportionally to the population of the member countries and will be delivered during the second quarter of 2021.

On Facebook, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov commented that this was good news for Bulgaria but also for the whole of Europe because it demonstrates the solidarity existing in the EU.