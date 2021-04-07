"I am sure that the new government will continue to support health workers in the same way as before," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page on the occasion of the professional holiday of medics in Bulgaria.

"They have shown a lot of humanness and professionalism, working without a day off in the past year and we grieve for those who lost the battle against the disease," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, vaccination has been making good progress and we would soon overcome the coronovirus.

Bulgaria gives 23.5 million euros for more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines

"Sufficient protective equipment, vaccines and medicines have been provided. The workers on the front line receive additional 500 euros to their salaries," Boyko Borissov also wrote.