462 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 3,658 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. Almost 13% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-143, followed by Plovdiv-33 and Varna-27.

459 people have recovered and 67 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 10,382 patients are in hospital, as 797 of them are in intensive care units.

1,600 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 572,662.