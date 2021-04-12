On April 12, the Military Academy “G.S. Rakovski” in Sofia hosts a scientific conference on occasion of the 200th anniversary of the birth of revolutionary Georgi S. Rakovski. Georgi Rakovski’s activities abroad will be presented at the event. People can follow the conference on the academy’s website.

Professor Nikolay Chervenkov, Honorary Chairman of the Scientific Society of Bulgarian Scholars in the Republic of Moldova, will talk about the relations of Georgi S. Rakovski with the Bessarabian Bulgarians.

Associate Professor Radoslav Bonev from the Military Academy is to present a report themed "Georgi Rakovski and the Crimean War 1853-1856".

At the end of May all materials from the conference will be published in an e-book on the website of the Military Academy.