The Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA) is to assist the prosecutor’s office in the investigation of financial, energy, environmental and cyber crimes.

The employer organization will alert the prosecutor’s office in the event of irregularities arousing suspicion of corruption, market manipulations in electricity trading, siphoning of public funds. This is envisaged by a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation signed by Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev and the chairman of BICA’s governing board Vasil Velev.

The prosecutor’s office has already signed similar documents with the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria and with the two biggest TUs in the country – the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions and the Confederation of Labour Podkrepa.