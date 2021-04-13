"Bulgaria is still working on the recovery plan - especially in its parts relating to green goals and social inclusion, before presenting it in Brussels," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the BNR. According to him, a country that submits its plan after the end of April will receive money in the autumn at the earliest.

"It is up to the Bulgarian authorities to decide when the recovery plan will be submitted to the European Commission for approval," Dombrovskis said.

According to him, despite the consequences of the crisis and the political situation in Bulgaria, the country can adopt the euro in 2024, if the Maastricht criteria and additional commitments related to the preparation are met.

