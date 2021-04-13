"We are concerned about today's reports from the United States about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We expect to have a decision at the end of the day, after the European Medicines Agency has issued an opinion", Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov said.

201 COVID deaths in Bulgaria in last 24 hours



Angelov pointed out that the possibility was being discussed for anyone who wanted to get the AstraZeneca vaccine to get it. For those who do not want to put it, we will decide what it can be replaced with, he said.

Angelov's comment came after the US Food and Drug Administration recommended that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be paused. The reason for the FDA decision is a study on a possible link between vaccination and blood clots.