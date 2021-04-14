2,944 is the number of newly registered coronavirus cases out of 16,242 tests performed in the country in the past 24 hours, or a coronavirus positivity rate of a little over 18%, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

The highest number of new cases has been registered in Sofia city – 692, followed by Varna - 282, Plovdiv -270 and Burgas with 253 new COVID-19 cases.

69,962 is the number of active cases, 9,799 patients are being treated in hospital, of them 799 in intensive care. 127 have died in the past 24 hours, 3,995 have recovered.

10,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations up to 590,495. The number of people who have received a second dose of vaccine is 116,423.