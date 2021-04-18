Photo: Archive
The European Commission has approved additional funding of 562.5 million euro for Bulgaria, France, Finland and Lithuania under the REACT-EU initiative (Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe) for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money for Bulgaria will be provided by way of amendments to the Operational Programme Regions in Growth and will be targeted at lasting changes in infrastructure and the modernization of health services.