The Bishop's Basilica of Philippopolis was inaugurated formally in Plovdiv on Sunday. Plovdiv Mayor Zdravko Dimitrov, America for Bulgaria Foundation President Nancy Schiller, US Ambassador Herro Mustafa and Bogomil Grozev, head of the Ancient Plovdiv Municipal Institute cut the ribbon. The restoration of the basilica and the exhibition of its unique archaeology are the work of longstanding public-private partnership between Plovdiv and the foundation.

Plovdiv Mayor Dimitrov underscored that thanks to the extensive work of archaeologists and restorers people can experience against its beauty and grandeur. Dimitrov thanked everyone who worked to make the Basilica part of modern-day Plovdiv.

The Mayor thanked the America for Bulgaria Foundation for the support and the partnership since 2015.

During her address,Ambassador Mustafa recited a popular Bulgarian poem and said that the basilica will bring many historical, cultural and economic benefits to Plovdiv.

"For years we have worked hand in hand and stone by stone in order to give new life to the Bishop's Basilica which will remain for the future generations," said Nancy Schiller.

The Bishop's Basilica will open to visitors from Monday, April 19.

The Basilica site was discovered during rescue archaeological excavations in 1982-1986. The total length of the Basilica is 82.80 m and its width is 36 m, which makes it the largest basilica dating from the IV-VI century in Bulgaria and one of the largest in the Balkans. The floors of the BishopТs Basilica of Philippopolis are covered with two layers of multicolored mosaics, with an area exceeding two thousand square meters.