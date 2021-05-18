Following an order of Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Health issued on May 18, children under five, who are nationals of Bulgaria, EU member states, Schengen countries, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the USA, Japan, New Zealand, China, Rwanda, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Moldova, the Russian Federation, Israel, Kuwait, Belarus and Turkey, will no longer be required to present a document showing a negative PCR test result, or a negative antigen test result upon arrival. The new regulation takes effect on May 19.

As of May 19, Bulgaria temporarily bans entry of travellers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Maldives, Brazil and countries and territories in Africa.

Bulgarian nationals and persons with long-term and permanent resident status in Bulgaria and their family members are exempt from the entry ban. They are subject to a ten-day quarantine.