The caretaker Cabinet decided during its regular Wednesday meeting here to extend the state of epidemic emergency from December 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, the Government information service reported.

2569 new COVID-19 cases reported



The spread of COVID-19 across the country has increased drastically during the latest wave of the pandemic. All regions have been affected by the coronavirus. The 14-day morbidity has exceeded 500 per 100,000 population in 93 per cent of regions. All age groups are affected by the virus, with an observed increase in the 20-29 age group. The number of hospitalized patients has also increased.



The vaccination coverage in Bulgaria is 25.53 per cent, which is far below the EU goal of 70 per cent among the adult population. This contributes to the higher infection rate among unvaccinated people (85 per cent of all reported infections are unvaccinated).



The epidemic emergency's extension aims to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Government information service said.