Bulgarian caretaker Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev had a meeting with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of Spain Jose Manuel Albares Bueno during the 6th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) in Barcelona, Spain, gathering the foreign ministers of the 42 member countries, Stoev's Ministry said in a press release here on Monday.

The discussion focused on the prospect of starting EU accession talks with the Republic of North Macedonia. The Bulgarian side emphasized its proactive efforts to tackle the issues with Skopje in a way which will also guarantee the rights of citizens with Bulgarian identity who live in the Republic of North Macedonia and the implementation of the 2017 Treaty of Friendship, Good-neighbourliness and Cooperation. Bulgaria expects the Republic of North Macedonia to guarantee this, the Foreign Ministry added.