President Rumen Radev received here on Tuesday the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Natalia Kanem, who is in Bulgaria to attend a ministerial conference on demographic sustainability on December 1 and 2. The forum, which will be held in Sofia under President Radev's auspices, is organized by Bulgaria and UNFPA's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Regional Office.



Bulgaria is deeply aware of the need for investments in human capital in order to face the demographic challenges, and especially to create a favourable environment for children, women, young people, people with disabilities and all vulnerable social groups, so that Bulgaria can achieve stability and prosperity in its development, President Radev said.



Everyone sees the need for a comprehensive and long-term strategy on demographic issues, he further noted.



The Bulgarian head of State stressed that Bulgaria highly values UNFPA's work and its longstanding fruitfuil cooperation with the organization.



Natalia Kanem noted the need to direct Europe's and the world's efforts towards finding sustainable solutions to the demographic crisis.