Bulgaria's state gas company Bulgargaz is seeking a rise in the price of natural gas and is proposing EUR 152 per MWh for August. This means it is proposing a price hike of around 60% compared to July when it was EUR 95 per MWh.

The reason the state-run company is citing is the increase in the buying price of natural gas. The tariff on the European gas supply markets in August 2022 is in excess of EUR 171 per MWh, the state company says.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission said Wednesday that till the end of next week it will announce its final decision concerning the price.