Eurofighters from the air force of Spain will arrive in Bulgaria to perform air policing duties in a joint mission with Bulgaria’s air force. That was announced by the caretaker Minister of Defence Dimitar Stoyanov on Thursday.

He specified that there will be eight Eurofighters which will remain on Bulgarian territory from 1 November until 23 December, 2022.

This is the latest enhanced air policing mission since 2016, Minister Stoyanov stated. He added that joint air policing has already been practiced with Spain as well as with Italy.