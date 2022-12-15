Photo: Georgi Dimitrov, NOVA
The party is to get the second cabinet-forming mandate
"We Continue the Change" party nominated former Education Minister Nikolay Denkov for Prime Minister for the second governement-forming mandate. That was announced by the party's co-chairs Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev at a press conference on Thursday.
"We Continue the Change" will try to form a cabinet. Yesterday they sent all parliamentary groups invitations to a meeting and listed priorities to be discussed.