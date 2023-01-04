Photo: Archive
A policeman was arrested on Wednesday morning while driving a van carrying illegal migrants on the Trakia Motorway bound for Sofia, the Interior Ministry's Regional Directorate in Plovdiv said.
The 31 migrants said they were from Afghanistan. An investigation is under way.
Earlier on Wednesday, a man was arrested on the same motorway while driving a van carrying 25 undocumented young men. They too said they were Afghan citizens.
