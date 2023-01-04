Bulgarian customs officers seize undeclared currency worth BGN 2,118,831 after inspecting two trucks leaving the country.

On January 1 a truck with Turkish registration travelling from the Netherlands to Turkiye through Bulgaria arrived at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint in Southeast Bulgaria. After a thorough inspection by the authorities, 11 sacks of Norwegian kroner and euro with different denominations were found. The precise amount of the sum is NOK 4,737,550 and EUR 225,150, which is the equivalent of BGN 1,321,657.

The other case is that of a truck travelling from the UK to Turkiye on December 26, 2022. After the inspection, the customs officers found GBP 358,800 in wads of cash, the equivalent of BGN 797,174.

The truck drivers, who are Turkish citizens have been charged.