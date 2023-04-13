"Together, we are working on a legislative programme for the first session of the National Assembly, which will be linked to the election of Parliament Chair," said Desislava Atanasova from GERB-UDF on Thursday during a joint briefing with Hristo Ivanov and Nikolay Denkov. Atanasova explained that the legislative programme in question includes the most important bills related to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, eurozone membership, the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"We have set up teams and working groups, and they will be ready by Tuesday with several of the priority laws," Atanasova said.

She added that the head of the working group from GERB-UDF is Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is also GERB's nominee for Parliament Chair, and the representative of the CC-DB coalition is Nikolay Denkov.

"We all understand how important it is for Bulgaria to have a regular government," Atanasova said. She was adamant that without a regular government and in the conditions of an upcoming campaign, populism will take over. The only way for Bulgaria to get out of the political, economic and social crisis is through a stable government and a stable majority behind it, Atanasova added.