Photo: BGNES
That was decided at the government's meeting on Wednesday
Bulgaria will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 293,376 leva. The decision was adopted at the cabinet's sitting on Wednesday. The funds come from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It is specified that the humanitarian aid will be distributed in three equal installments to the Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine/UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the UN Children's Fund and the International Committee of the Red Cross.