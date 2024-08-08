Without discussion and debates, Bulgaria's parliament adopted conclusively the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria. 167 MPs from GERB-SDS, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria voted in favour, 48 MPs voted against and 13 abstained.

The cabinet is obligated to request an extraordinary report from the European Commission on the country's progress towards adopting the euro once it manages to meet the inflation criterion – the only one it has not met so far. Within 14 days after meeting this criterion, the cabinet is also obligated to propose the adoption of the euro from July 1, 2025. So far, countries have not been accepted into the Eurozone in the middle of the year, but there is no established rule that this must necessarily happen at the beginning of the calendar year. The actual date for the introduction of the euro will be determined by a Decision of the EU Council.