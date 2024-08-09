President Rumen Radev appointed Bulgarian National Audit Office Vice-President Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva as the next caretaker Premier.

The constitution does not specify a deadline for the caretaker Prime Minister to present the cabinet lineup, but the President has requested this to be done by August 19 in order to schedule the -next early elections for October 20.

Earlier, Dimitar Glavchev withdrew his declared readiness to take on the role of caretaker Prime Minister for a second time.